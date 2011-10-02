* Abdellaoue scores hat-trick
* Schalke's Huntelaar scores twice
(Updates with Schalke 04 win)
BERLIN Oct 2 Werder Bremen suffered their
second defeat of the season when they lost 3-2 at Hanover 96 on
Sunday thanks to a Mohammed Abdellaoue hat-trick to stay three
points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
In the only other match on Sunday Schalke 04's Klaas-Jan
Huntelaar scored twice in their 2-1 win at Hamburg SV to lift
them to fourth on 15 points, four behind Bayern.
Second-placed Werder, on 16 points, had scorer Marko
Arnautovic sent off with a red card in the 78th minute for
stepping on Sergio Pinto.
While Bayern's players spent the day sunning themselves and
drinking beer at their city's Oktoberfest, Bremen were quickly a
goal down when Norwegian Abdellaoue converted a third-minute
penalty.
The 25-year-old forward added another goal in the 38th
minute before Austrian Arnautovic pulled one back on the stroke
of halftime when he rifled in a low shot.
Hanover, who also won their Europa League match against
Vorskla Poltava in Ukraine in midweek, responded on the hour
with Abdellaoue completing his hat-trick and scoring his sixth
league goal of the season when he tapped in a cross from close
range.
Claudio Pizarro, who had hit the post in the 48th minute,
thundered in a volley with seven minutes left to give his 10-man
team some hope but they failed to find the equaliser.
Bayern are top on 19 points following their goalless draw in
Hoffenheim on Saturday, with Werder and Borussia
Moenchengladbach, who lost 1-0 at Freiburg, on 16 and Hanover in
fifth on 15.
Schalke, with new coach Huub Stevens on the bench, took a
13th minute lead with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar wrong-footing the
Hamburg keeper Jaroslav Drobny with a header.
The hosts, having scored their first win only last week
under interim coach Rodolfo Cardoso, battled back with Croat
Mladen Petric firing in from the left for the equaliser.
Spaniard Raul came close for Schalke heading onto the
crossbar early in the second half but Huntelaar was on target in
the 73rd minute, flicking in a cross from Christian Fuchs.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon and
John Mehaffey)