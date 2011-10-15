BERLIN Oct 15 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich scored three times in eight minutes during a 4-0 crushing of Hertha Berlin on Saturday to move five points clear at the top.

Top scorer Mario Gomez took his league tally to 10 goals with a brace while Franck Ribery, who created two goals, and Bastian Schweinsteiger added one apiece for Bayern, who have conceded only one goal in all competitions this season.

The Bavarians move up to 22 points from nine games, five ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, who drew 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen.

Andre Schuerrle snatched an 87th minute equaliser for ten-man Leverkusen, who had Gonzalo Castro sent off for dissent midway through the second half.

Gladbach are on 17, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 winners against Werder Bremen on Friday.

VfB Stuttgart moved up to fourth with a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim while promoted Augsburg celebrated their first Bundesliga victory with a 1-0 win at Mainz.

Schalke 04, on 15 points, take on Kaiserslautern later on Saturday.

Bottom-placed Hamburg SV travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)