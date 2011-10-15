BERLIN Oct 15 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich
scored three times in eight minutes during a 4-0 crushing of
Hertha Berlin on Saturday to move five points clear at the top.
Top scorer Mario Gomez took his league tally to 10 goals
with a brace while Franck Ribery, who created two goals, and
Bastian Schweinsteiger added one apiece for Bayern, who have
conceded only one goal in all competitions this season.
The Bavarians move up to 22 points from nine games, five
ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, who drew 2-2 with Bayer
Leverkusen.
Andre Schuerrle snatched an 87th minute equaliser for
ten-man Leverkusen, who had Gonzalo Castro sent off for dissent
midway through the second half.
Gladbach are on 17, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund,
2-0 winners against Werder Bremen on Friday.
VfB Stuttgart moved up to fourth with a 2-0 win over
Hoffenheim while promoted Augsburg celebrated their first
Bundesliga victory with a 1-0 win at Mainz.
Schalke 04, on 15 points, take on Kaiserslautern later on
Saturday.
Bottom-placed Hamburg SV travel to Freiburg on Sunday.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)