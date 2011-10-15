(Updates with detail, more results)

BERLIN Oct 15 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich scored three times in eight minutes during a 4-0 victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday to move five points clear at the top.

Top scorer Mario Gomez took his league tally to 10 goals with a brace, while Franck Ribery, who created two goals, and Bastian Schweinsteiger added one apiece for Bayern, who have conceded only one goal in all competitions this season.

The Bavarians move up to 22 points from nine games, five ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, who drew 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen.

Andre Schuerrle broke Gladbach fans' hearts, thundering home an 87th-minute equaliser for 10-man Leverkusen, who had Gonzalo Castro sent off for dissent midway through the second half.

Gladbach have only themselves to blame after they missed several chances following goals from Marco Reus and Patrick Herrmann in the second half. They are on 17 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 winners against Werder Bremen on Friday.

VfB Stuttgart moved to fourth with a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim while promoted Augsburg celebrated their first Bundesliga victory with a 1-0 win at Mainz.

Mario Mandzukic scored twice to give VfL Wolfsburg a 2-1 win over Nuremberg and lift them to 12 points in 11th place.

Schalke 04, on 15, take on Kaiserslautern later on Saturday. Bottom-placed Hamburg SV travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

EXPLOSIVE START

Promoted Hertha, looking for their first win in Munich in 34 years, had no time to settle. Gomez, set up by Ribery, rifled in from 20 metres after five minutes.

Ribery doubled the lead two minutes later, slotting in a low cross from Jerome Boateng, who had left two defenders standing. The Frenchman, in superb form this season, then set up Schweinsteiger for their third goal with the Berlin defence in tatters.

Bayern eased off in the second half but still were untroubled by Hertha. Gomez made it four when he beat former Bayern keeper Thomas Kraft from the spot after Ribery was fouled.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)