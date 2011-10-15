(Updates with detail, more results)
BERLIN Oct 15 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich
scored three times in eight minutes during a 4-0 victory over
Hertha Berlin on Saturday to move five points clear at the top.
Top scorer Mario Gomez took his league tally to 10 goals
with a brace, while Franck Ribery, who created two goals, and
Bastian Schweinsteiger added one apiece for Bayern, who have
conceded only one goal in all competitions this season.
The Bavarians move up to 22 points from nine games, five
ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, who drew 2-2 with Bayer
Leverkusen.
Andre Schuerrle broke Gladbach fans' hearts, thundering home
an 87th-minute equaliser for 10-man Leverkusen, who had Gonzalo
Castro sent off for dissent midway through the second half.
Gladbach have only themselves to blame after they missed
several chances following goals from Marco Reus and Patrick
Herrmann in the second half. They are on 17 points, one ahead of
Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 winners against Werder Bremen on Friday.
VfB Stuttgart moved to fourth with a 2-0 win over Hoffenheim
while promoted Augsburg celebrated their first Bundesliga
victory with a 1-0 win at Mainz.
Mario Mandzukic scored twice to give VfL Wolfsburg a 2-1
win over Nuremberg and lift them to 12 points in 11th place.
Schalke 04, on 15, take on Kaiserslautern later on Saturday.
Bottom-placed Hamburg SV travel to Freiburg on Sunday.
EXPLOSIVE START
Promoted Hertha, looking for their first win in Munich in 34
years, had no time to settle. Gomez, set up by Ribery, rifled in
from 20 metres after five minutes.
Ribery doubled the lead two minutes later, slotting in a low
cross from Jerome Boateng, who had left two defenders standing.
The Frenchman, in superb form this season, then set up
Schweinsteiger for their third goal with the Berlin defence in
tatters.
Bayern eased off in the second half but still were
untroubled by Hertha. Gomez made it four when he beat former
Bayern keeper Thomas Kraft from the spot after Ribery was
fouled.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)