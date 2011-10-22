BERLIN Oct 22 Champions Borussia Dortmund
crushed Cologne 5-0 with two goals from in-form striker Robert
Lewandowski on Saturday to move into second place in the
Bundesliga, three points off leaders Bayern Munich.
Poland international Lewandowski, who has seven goals in 10
games, scored either side of halftime after goals from Shinji
Kagawa and Marcel Schmelzer had given the hosts an early
cushion.
Captain Sebastian Kehl powered in his header on 66 minutes
to complete Dortmund's fourth straight win.
Borussia Moenchengladbach dropped to fifth on 17 points
after Hoffenheim forward Vedad Ibisevic, starting for the first
time after a months-long injury break, struck on 56 minutes to
give the hosts a 1-0 win.
VfB Stuttgart's Mexico international Maza rescued a 2-2 draw
at Nuremberg with a header at the far post six minutes from
time. The draw was enough to move them into third on 17.
Leaders Bayern Munich, on 22, travel to Hanover 96 on
Sunday. Werder Bremen are fourth, five points behind, after
drawing 1-1 at Augsburg on Friday.
