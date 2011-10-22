BERLIN Oct 22 Champions Borussia Dortmund crushed Cologne 5-0 with two goals from in-form striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday to move into second place in the Bundesliga, three points off leaders Bayern Munich.

Poland international Lewandowski, who has seven goals in 10 games, scored either side of halftime after goals from Shinji Kagawa and Marcel Schmelzer had given the hosts an early cushion.

Captain Sebastian Kehl powered in his header on 66 minutes to complete Dortmund's fourth straight win.

Borussia Moenchengladbach dropped to fifth on 17 points after Hoffenheim forward Vedad Ibisevic, starting for the first time after a months-long injury break, struck on 56 minutes to give the hosts a 1-0 win.

VfB Stuttgart's Mexico international Maza rescued a 2-2 draw at Nuremberg with a header at the far post six minutes from time. The draw was enough to move them into third on 17.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 22, travel to Hanover 96 on Sunday. Werder Bremen are fourth, five points behind, after drawing 1-1 at Augsburg on Friday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Stephen Wood)