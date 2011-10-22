* Lewandowski scores twice for champions
* Hoffenheim beat Gladbach
* Hamburg earn draw on coach Fink's debut
(Adds quotes, Hamburg SV result)
BERLIN, Oct 22 Champions Borussia Dortmund
crushed Cologne 5-0 with two goals from in-form striker Robert
Lewandowski on Saturday to move into second place in the
Bundesliga, three points off leaders Bayern Munich.
Dortmund bounced back in style from their 3-1 Champions
League defeat to Olympiakos with a dazzling performance
reminiscent of their championship-winning form of last season.
It was their fourth successive league win, putting them on
19 points from 10 games. Bayern, on 22, travel to Hanover 96 on
Sunday.
Poland international Lewandowski, who has seven goals in 10
games, scored either side of halftime after goals from Shinji
Kagawa and Marcel Schmelzer had given the hosts an early
cushion.
Captain Sebastian Kehl powered in a header on 66 minutes to
complete the rout.
"We showed how important goals are in a game," Dortmund
coach Juergen Klopp told reporters. "Our outstanding pressing
game and passing game made us better than our opponents. It was
very difficult to defend against what we offered today."
Borussia Moenchengladbach dropped to fifth on 17 points
after Hoffenheim forward Vedad Ibisevic, starting for the first
time after a months-long injury break, struck on 56 minutes to
give the hosts a 1-0 win.
VfB Stuttgart's Mexico international Maza rescued a 2-2 draw
at Nuremberg with a header at the far post six minutes from
time. The draw was enough to move them into third on 17.
Hamburg SV, with new coach Thorsten Fink in charge, came
from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against VfL Wolfsburg, with
Mladen Petric cancelling out Mario Mandzukic's first-minute goal
with a lovely chip over keeper Diego Benaglio.
The draw lifted Hamburg, still looking for their first home
win in more than seven months, off the bottom into 17th place.
ONE-WAY TRAFFIC
It was one-way traffic in Dortmund from the start, with
Japan international Kagawa scoring from close range after good
work from Kevin Grosskreutz down the left on seven minutes.
Germany international Schmelzer doubled the lead with the
first Bundesliga goal of his career, a curled shot from 14
metres after Cologne defenders allowed Mario Goetze too much
space in the box. Lewandowski added another in the 44th.
With Cologne, who had won three of their last four games,
still dazed, Dortmund's Neven Subotic rattled the crossbar on
the stroke of halftime.
The hosts struck twice more in the second half, with the
disappointing visitors offering their first and only shot on
goal in the 86th minute.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Stephen Wood)