* Neuer concedes first goal for more than eight league games
* Jerome Boateng sent off for fighting
* Farfan solo goal takes Schalke third
(Adds details)
BERLIN, Oct 23 Leaders Bayern Munich conceded
their first Bundesliga goal in more than 12 hours of football
and had Jerome Boateng sent off for fighting as they slumped to
a 2-1 defeat at Hanover 96 on Sunday.
In the day's other match, Jefferson Farfan ran more than
half the length of the pitch to score a late goal and give
Schalke 04 a 1-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen.
Hanover took the lead with a Mohammed Abdellaoue penalty in
the 23rd minute, the first time ever-present Bayern goalkeeper
Manuel Neuer had been beaten in 761 minutes.
Christian Pander added to their troubles when he scored with
a deflected shot five minutes after the restart.
Substitute David Alaba pulled one back for Bayern with seven
minutes to go.
The Bavarians still lead the way with 22 points from 10
games, three ahead of Borussia Dortmund who demolished Cologne
5-0 on Saturday.
Schalke are third on 18 points, ahead of Hanover on goal
difference.
Bayern had kept eight successive clean sheets in the league
since their 1-0 defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach on the
opening day.
Abdellaoue nearly ended that run in the 12th minute when he
hit the post, while Mario Gomez had a close-range header
superbly saved by Ron-Robert Zieler and Toni Kroos rattled the
bar for Bayern.
Bayern finally cracked when Philipp Lahm fouled Steve
Cherundolo and Abdellaoue converted the penalty for his seventh
league goal of the season.
That left Neuer 123 minutes short of the Bundesliga record
of 884 minutes set by VfB Stuttgart's Timo Hildebrand.
It got worse for Bayern five minutes later when a late
challenge by Rafinha sparked a melee on the touchline and
Boateng was given a straight red card.
Hanover increased their lead when Pander's speculative shot
took a wicked deflection off Luiz Gustavo and left Neuer
helpless.
Cherundolo was sent off for a second bookable offence just
after the hour and Hanover suddenly found themselves under
pressure.
Substitute Alaba pulled one back when he beat his marker to
Lahm's crossfield pass and nipped the ball past Zieler and
Bastian Schweinsteiger struck the post.
Peru forward Farfan celebrated his 100th Bundesliga
appearance with a stunning goal which started with a Leverkusen
corner.
Farfan won the ball off Andreas Schuerrle and sprinted away
from two chasing players, ending a 60-metre run by slotting the
ball past Bernd Leno.
