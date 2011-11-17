BERLIN Nov 17 Reigning champions Borussia
Dortmund are confident they can take a bite out of Bayern
Munich's five-point Bundesliga lead when the top two clash on
Saturday.
Dortmund have climbed the table to second place after
rediscovering their championship-winning form with five wins and
a draw in their last six league games.
The reason for Dortmund's rich vein of form was that the
players were hungrier for the ball, coach Juergen Klopp told a
group of amateur league coaches this week.
"When we started studying our system it was more a case of a
Swan Lake. Now we always want to grab the ball like piranhas,"
Klopp said.
His players have responded to his orders in the last six
games, scoring 19 goals to move up to 23 points -- five behind
Bayern. They are also one of the fastest and most effective
teams on the break.
"We just have to show no fear," said Germany defender Mats
Hummels. "We have to push our own game through and then Bayern
will not be invincible any more."
Dortmund could be without defender Marcel Schmelzer, who
missed Germany's friendlies this week with a muscle injury.
For their part, Bayern know victory against the champions
would give them more breathing in the title race.
"Dortmund are the toughest of all our rivals," said
midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who has been ruled out for
the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.
"It will be a tight game but I am sure that we will throw
everything we have into this game and win, because then we will
have taken a huge step forward."
Bayern are also hoping they will make amends for last
season's 3-1 defeat in Munich that all but sealed Dortmund's
title.
"A lot has changed since then," Schweinsteiger told
reporters after watching a Bayern Munich basketball game late on
Wednesday. "We have more quality this season and we are more
compact than in the past few seasons."
Bayern winger Arjen Robben, who returned to training last
week after undergoing groin surgery in October, could make his
comeback on Saturday, though it is unlikely he will be on the
pitch from the start.
Third-placed Werder Bremen, also on 23 points, will have
their work cut when they travel to surprise package Borussia
Moenchengladbach, who are fourth on goal difference and have yet
to lose at home this season.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)