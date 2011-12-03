BERLIN Dec 3 Bayern Munich's Franck
Ribery and Arjen Robben scored twice each to send their team top
of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 demolition of Werder Bremen on
Saturday as champions Borussia Dortmund stumbled to 1-1 draw at
Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Frenchman Ribery fired in for the lead in the 22nd minute
but substitute Markus Rosenberg levelled early in the second
half.
Ribery added another inbetween Dutchman Robben's penalties
to lift Bayern to 31 points and end a two-game losing streak in
style. Bremen had Aaron Hunt sent off late in the game for a
foul.
Dortmund, who took a first-half lead through Robert
Lewandowski before Mike Hanke rifled in a 20-metre equaliser,
are on 30 points along with third-placed Gladbach.
Dominant VfL Wolfsburg squandered a two-goal lead against
Mainz 05 to draw 2-2.
Wolfsburg's Makoto Hasebe was sent off late in the game to
complete a disappointing evening for Felix Magath's team, who
had also wasted a 3-0 lead last season against Mainz.
