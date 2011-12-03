* Bayern ease past Werder 4-1
* Dortmund held 1-1 at Gladbach
(Adds Stuttgart v Cologne)
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Dec 3 Franck Ribery and Arjen
Robben hit two goals apiece as Bayern Munich went top of the
Bundesliga by beating Werder Bremen 4-1 while champions Borussia
Dortmund drew 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.
Frenchman Ribery fired the first goal after 22 minutes
before Werder substitute Markus Rosenberg levelled early in the
second half.
Dutchman Robben converted two penalties and Ribery was on
target again as Bayern produced a dazzling three-goal blitz in
14 minutes in the second period to move on to 31 points from 15
games and end a two-match losing sequence.
"There was a lot of pressure on us and we wanted to win,"
Ribery told reporters.
"It is not easy to win all the time but we bounced back and
reacted well today. I am happy."
Werder, fourth on 26 points, had Aaron Hunt sent off for a
foul late in the game.
Dortmund, who took a first-half lead through Robert
Lewandowski before Mike Hanke rifled in a 20-metre equaliser
after 72 minutes, and Gladbach both have 30 points.
Hertha Berlin are ninth after being held 1-1 -- their third
draw in three games -- at relegation-threatened Kaiserslautern.
VfL Wolfsburg, who had Makoto Hasebe sent off in the 85th
minute, squandered a two-goal lead against Mainz to draw 2-2.
Cologne's Lukas Podolski scored twice, including an
88th-minute equaliser, to rescue a 2-2 draw at VfB Stuttgart.
Christian Gentner struck twice for Stuttgart after Podolski
had converted a 15th-minute penalty but the Germany winger then
slotted his 11th league goal of the season two minutes from
time.
Stuttgart are seventh on 22 points while Cologne are 11th.
On Sunday, fifth-placed Schalke 04 entertain bottom club
Augsburg and Hamburg SV host fellow strugglers Nuremberg.
RIBERY SPARK
Ribery gave Bayern the perfect start when he connected with
David Alaba's pinpoint pass to fire in from 16 metres midway
through the first half.
Werder went close with a Naldo header after the restart and
the visitors then drew level after 52 minutes when Claudio
Pizarro flicked the ball on for Rosenberg to thunder in a low
drive from just outside the box.
Their joy was shortlived though as Thomas Mueller went down
in the area after 69 minutes and Robben, who had come on nine
minutes earlier, converted his spot kick.
Ribery made it 3-1 eight minutes later before Robben netted
his second penalty of the game after a foul on the Frenchman.
"We did not give Bayern a fight. We offered far too little
today. There was no conviction in our game," said Werder coach
Thomas Schaaf.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)