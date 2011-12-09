BERLIN Dec 9 Schalke 04 moved up to
second place in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory at Hertha
Berlin on Friday to join Bayern Munich on 31 points with the
leaders in action on Sunday.
Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar fired the visitors into the
lead after 20 minutes, pouncing on a bad clearance to slot in
for his 14th goal in 15 league games and top the Bundesliga
scorers list ahead of Bayern's Mario Gomez on 13.
Hertha snatched an equaliser with Adrian Ramos' powerful
header five minutes later but Finland international Teemu Pukki
curled in a 15-metre shot after a Raul pass a minute before
halftime to give Schalke their third win in the last four games.
Hertha, who have now failed to win in the last five games,
are in ninth place on 19.
Bayern travel to VfB Stuttgart while champions Borussia
Dortmund, in third place on 30, entertain Kaiserslautern also on
Sunday.
Fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, also on 30, can
take over top spot on Saturday with victory at bottom-placed
Augsburg.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)