BERLIN Dec 9 Schalke 04 moved up to second place in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory at Hertha Berlin on Friday to join Bayern Munich on 31 points with the leaders in action on Sunday.

Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar fired the visitors into the lead after 20 minutes, pouncing on a bad clearance to slot in for his 14th goal in 15 league games and top the Bundesliga scorers list ahead of Bayern's Mario Gomez on 13.

Hertha snatched an equaliser with Adrian Ramos' powerful header five minutes later but Finland international Teemu Pukki curled in a 15-metre shot after a Raul pass a minute before halftime to give Schalke their third win in the last four games.

Hertha, who have now failed to win in the last five games, are in ninth place on 19.

Bayern travel to VfB Stuttgart while champions Borussia Dortmund, in third place on 30, entertain Kaiserslautern also on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, also on 30, can take over top spot on Saturday with victory at bottom-placed Augsburg. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)