BERLIN Dec 15 Cologne's Lukas Podolski
could put a damper on Bayern Munich's Christmas celebrations if
he is in his usual form when the two sides meet in the
Bundesliga on Friday (1930 GMT).
"Prince Poldi", as the Germany winger is known in his
hometown, has been in dazzling form with 14 league goals in 16
games, a personal record.
League leaders Bayern must keep Podolksi in check if they
want to go into the winter break with their three-point
advantage and better goal difference over champions Borussia
Dortmund, who are in second place on 31.
"I know from the national team training how it works with
his left foot," said Bayern and Germany keeper Manuel Neuer.
"If he gets the ball on to his left foot then he is likely
to score. It is important that we shut him out. With or without
a ball he is an extremely quick player."
Podolski, who returned to his home club in 2009 after an
unsuccessful three-year stint at Bayern, has scored more than
half of Cologne's 26 goals this season and set up another five
to lift his team to 10th place in the league.
His most recent goal, a superb, 22-metre, left-footed
missile that salvaged a 1-1 draw against Mainz 05 five minutes
from time on Tuesday, was a timely reminder for Bayern that the
year could still end on a sour note.
Podolski has not lost in Munich while playing for Cologne,
having drawn four times.
"As in the past few years we will try to frustrate Bayern a
bit but we are aware they are the best team in the league," said
the 26-year-old, who failed to hold down a starting spot in
Munich and never really connected with the fans.
"I always try to have fun playing my game and then the
performance fits," Podolski, who has become a transfer target
for many top European clubs as he has yet to negotiate a
contract extension to his deal that runs out in 2013, told
reporters this week.
Bayern have their own offensive weapon in Bundesliga top
scorer Mario Gomez, who has notched up 15 league goals.
Since the start of 2011, Gomez has struck 49 times for club
and country, including twice in last week's 2-1 win at VfB
Stuttgart.
"If I don't score for two weeks then I am in a crisis; if I
score than everyone talks about me breaking Gerd Mueller's
Bundesliga goal record. I am not interested in this talk," Gomez
said.
"At the moment it is going very well and I play up front for
a very good team. At the end of the day it is my job to score
goals."
Dortmund will look to return to their winning ways at
bottom-placed Freiburg on Saturday (1430) after two consecutive
draws, while third-placed Schalke 04, also on 31, host improving
Werder Bremen (1730).
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)