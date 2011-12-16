MUNICH, Germany Dec 16 Bayern Munich
winger Franck Ribery was sent off in the first half of his
team's final Bundesliga game of the year against Cologne with
two bookings within a minute after losing a court case to his
former agent.
Ribery, ordered to pay his ex-agent 2.66 million euros
($3.46 million) in unpaid commission, lost his temper against
Portuguese Sereno after the Frenchman went down in the box.
Sereno told him to get up and Ribery pushed his opponent's
head earning a first booking in the 33rd minute for both
players. Sereno then continued to talk to Ribery who grabbed him
by the throat and was given a second yellow card.
Earlier on Friday, a Luxembourg prosecutor said Ribery had
to pay for a contract with agent Bruno Heiderscheid dating back
to 2005 when he was playing for Olympique Marseille.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)