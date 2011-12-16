* Bayern ease past Cologne 3-0
* Ribery sent off in first half
(Adds quotes)
MUNICH Dec 16 Ten-man Bayern Munich
opened a six-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga on
Friday, a 3-0 win over Cologne ensuring they will go into the
winter break as leaders.
Franck Ribery was sent off in the first half but Bundesliga
top scorer Mario Gomez notched his 16th league goal of the
season to put the hosts in front after 48 minutes.
Substitute David Alaba made it 2-0 from close range and Toni
Kroos grabbed the third goal two minutes from time with a
delicate chip from 10 metres.
Bayern have 37 points from 17 games. Second-placed Borussia
Dortmund, the champions, are on 31 and visit bottom club
Freiburg on Saturday.
"Cologne were mixing concrete at the back today and played
extremely defensively," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes told
reporters.
"After Franck's dismissal it was even harder for us but the
team reacted very well, kept a tight defence and went forward to
score the goals. We dominated the game even with 10, that was
class."
Ribery, who was ordered to pay his former agent 2.66 million
euros ($3.46 million) in unpaid commission earlier on Friday,
was sent off in the 33rd minute after receiving two quickfire
bookings.
The France forward went down in the penalty box and lost his
temper with Sereno, pushing his opponent's head after the
Portuguese told him to get up.
Sereno continued to talk to Ribery who then grabbed him by
the throat and was given a second yellow card.
Bayern, who failed to win their previous five home games
against Cologne, went in front when Gomez tapped the ball in
following a defensive error by visiting captain Pedro Geromel.
With Cologne failing to make the extra man count, Austria
international Alaba fired in at the far post after a corner
sailed past the entire defence.
Kroos made sure of the win by lifting the ball over keeper
Michael Rensing.
The winter break starts on Monday and ends on Jan. 20.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)