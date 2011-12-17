BERLIN Dec 17 Champions Borussia Dortmund maintained their pursuit of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Freiburg that left them three points off the top heading into the winter break.

Dortmund's top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, struck twice to take his tally to 12 this season and Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin Grosskreutz were also on target after the hosts had leveled through Jan Rosenthal in the first half.

Bayern, on 37 points, beat Cologne 3-0 on Friday despite playing with 10 men for an hour following the dismissal of Franck Ribery.

Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen slumped to a 3-0 home defeat to Nuremberg to remain sixth on 26 points.

Hamburg SV stretched their unbeaten run to nine games with a 1-1 draw against lowly Augsburg, who had their keeper, Mohamed Amsif, to thank for half a dozen superb saves.

Roman Hubnik's last-gasp goal earned Hertha Berlin a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim to keep them in 11th place on 20 points.

Third-placed Schalke 04 were hosting Werder Bremen, in fifth, later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Stephen Wood)