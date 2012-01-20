BERLIN Jan 20 Borussia Moenchengladbach crushed Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 3-1 with two goals from Patrick Herrmann and one from Marco Reus to move within a point of top spot as the league resumed after a one-month winter break.

The result lifted Gladbach, who punished lacklustre Bayern with a string of lightning-quick breaks, into second place on 36 points from 18 games after a league double over the visitors.

Bayern, who had hoped to avenge a 1-0 season-opening loss and kick off the year in style, lacked any spark with creative winger Franck Ribery suspended while their defence was overrun by Gladbach's dazzling pace.

The hosts needed a rare yet spectacular Manuel Neuer blunder to take the lead in the 11th minute when the Bayern keeper's pass only found Reus, who had little trouble firing into an empty net from 30 metres for his 11th goal of the season.

Gladbach top scorer Reus earlier this month chose to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season instead of Bayern for a reported 17 million euros ($21.96 million).

The hosts then struck on the break in the 41st minute with Mike Hanke sending Herrmann through with a long pass for the 20-year-old to beat Neuer with a low drive.

Herrmann combined with Reus in another quick break after 72 minutes to coolly round Neuer and tap in his second goal of the night. Bastian Schweinsteiger cut the deficit with a close-range shot five minutes later but it was too late for Bayern.

Champions Dortmund, who have 34 points, travel to Hamburg SV on Sunday while Schalke 04, also on 34, host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)