BERLIN Jan 20 Borussia Moenchengladbach
crushed Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 3-1 with two goals from
Patrick Herrmann and one from Marco Reus to move within a point
of top spot as the league resumed after a one-month winter
break.
The result lifted Gladbach, who punished lacklustre Bayern
with a string of lightning-quick breaks, into second place on 36
points from 18 games after a league double over the visitors.
Bayern, who had hoped to avenge a 1-0 season-opening loss
and kick off the year in style, lacked any spark with creative
winger Franck Ribery suspended while their defence was overrun
by Gladbach's dazzling pace.
The hosts needed a rare yet spectacular Manuel Neuer blunder
to take the lead in the 11th minute when the Bayern keeper's
pass only found Reus, who had little trouble firing into an
empty net from 30 metres for his 11th goal of the season.
Gladbach top scorer Reus earlier this month chose to join
Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season instead of Bayern for
a reported 17 million euros ($21.96 million).
The hosts then struck on the break in the 41st minute with
Mike Hanke sending Herrmann through with a long pass for the
20-year-old to beat Neuer with a low drive.
Herrmann combined with Reus in another quick break after 72
minutes to coolly round Neuer and tap in his second goal of the
night. Bastian Schweinsteiger cut the deficit with a close-range
shot five minutes later but it was too late for Bayern.
Champions Dortmund, who have 34 points, travel to Hamburg SV
on Sunday while Schalke 04, also on 34, host VfB Stuttgart on
Saturday.
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)