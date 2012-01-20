* Herrmann strikes twice for Gladbach
* Leaders Bayern slip to 3-1 defeat
By Karolos Grohmann
BERLIN, Jan 20 Borussia Moenchengladbach
floored leaders Bayern Munich 3-1 with two goals by Patrick
Herrmann and one from Marco Reus to move within a point of top
spot as the Bundesliga resumed after a one-month winter break.
Gladbach, who terrorised lacklustre Bayern with a string of
lightning-quick breaks, went up to second with 36 points from 18
games after clinching a league double over the visitors.
Bayern, beaten 1-0 by the same team on the opening day of
the season, could not find much creative spark in the absence of
suspended winger Franck Ribery.
"We lacked any punch today. The breaking point was the
second goal just before the break," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes
told reporters.
"It was difficult to come back after that."
The hosts, who narrowly avoided relegation last season,
needed a rare but spectacular Manuel Neuer blunder to take the
lead in the 11th minute.
The keeper's misplaced pass found Reus and he fired into an
empty net from 30 metres to claim his 10th league goal of the
campaign.
Earlier this month Gladbach's top scorer Reus agreed to join
Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. Media reports said
the fee would be 17 million euros ($21.96 million).
Bayern, chasing a domestic double and still in the Champions
League, almost levelled when Mario Gomez's point-blank header
was palmed away by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Gladbach then struck on the break in the 41st minute with
Mike Hanke's long pass sending Herrmann through and the
20-year-old beating Neuer with a low drive.
Herrmann then combined with Reus in another quick break
after 71 minutes before coolly rounding Neuer for the third
goal.
Bastian Schweinsteiger cut the deficit with a close-range
shot five minutes later but it was too little too late for
Bayern.
"My team did well tonight," said Gladbach coach Lucien
Favre. "We played a very tactical game."
Champions Dortmund, in third position with 34 points, travel
to Hamburg SV on Sunday while fourth-placed Schalke 04 entertain
VfB Stuttgart on Saturday.
($1 = 0.7740 euros)
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris and Tony
Jimenez)