BERLIN Jan 21 Schalke 04 eased past VfB Stuttgart 3-1 on Saturday, a fourth straight Bundesliga win putting them on the same points as Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Hosts Schalke took a third-minute lead through Joel Matip's close-range effort and Kyriakos Papadopoulos rose above two defenders at the near post to drill in a header in the 57th.

Teenager Julian Draxler finished off a quick passing move involving Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Raul to grab the third goal 10 minutes from time before Stuttgart notched a late consolation through Shinji Okazaki.

Bayern are top on goal difference despite slumping to a 3-1 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday, the first game since the Bundesliga's winter break.

Gladbach are third on 36 points, one off the pace.

The only sour note for Schalke was the head injury sustained by captain Benedikt Hoewedes.

He could be out for some time after he collided with team mate Marko Hoeger just before the break and was taken to hospital.

VfL Wolfsburg defeated Cologne 1-0 with Sebastian Polter heading in a Christian Traesch cross.

Nuremberg kicked off their year in style, beating fellow strugglers Hertha Berlin 2-0 to move above their opponents into 12th spot with 21 points.

In another relegation battle Freiburg struck two minutes from time through Matthias Ginter to snatch a 1-0 victory over bottom club Augsburg while Hoffenheim and Hanover 96 shared a 0-0 draw.

Champions Borussia Dortmund, in fourth place on 34 points, travel to Hamburg SV on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)