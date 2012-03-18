BERLIN, March 18 Schalke 04 came from a goal down to beat bottom-placed Kaiserlautern 4-1 on Sunday to stay in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Goals from Lewis Holtby and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar late in the first half turned the game around for the visitors after Kaiserslautern, who have not won in 16 consecutive games, had taken a third minute lead with Rodnei.

Spaniard Raul then ended any lingering hopes the hosts may have had when he rifled in from 19 metres with an unstoppable left-footer for his 12th goal of the season and Jefferson Farfan tapped in another nine minutes from time after a quick break with Holtby.

The win lifted Schalke, who will face Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League quarter-finals, to 50 points, one behind third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach and 10 ahead of fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Champions Borussia Dortmund protected their five-point lead at the top with a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday with Bayern Munich in second place on 54 points after their 6-0 demolition of Hertha Berlin. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)