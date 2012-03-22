By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, March 22
BERLIN, March 22 Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel
Neuer has told his team mates not to repeat the mistake they
made earlier in the season as they launch an assault on three
trophies in the final stretch of the campaign.
The Bavarians, chasing a Champions League-Bundesliga-German
Cup treble, are brimming with confidence after scoring 20 goals
in their last four games in all competitions.
"We are on a good run but we have to be careful not to let
up," said German international Neuer ahead of Saturday's home
league game with Hanover 96 (1430 GMT).
"What is clear is that we must not relax. We have to keep
working and not assume all this will just continue.
"We saw it earlier in the season when we stumbled towards
the end of the year maybe because we were blinded by some good
results," added Neuer.
Bayern are locked in a straight fight with Borussia Dortmund
for the Bundesliga and German Cup trophies.
Neuer's side also have a Champions League quarter-final with
Olympique Marseille to look forward to, knowing the final of
that competition will be held at their home ground in Munich in
May.
Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes looks likely to have Germany
midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger back at the weekend after
missing two matches through injury.
League champions Dortmund, five points clear of
second-placed Bayern at the top of the table, reached the cup
final by snatching a last-gasp 1-0 victory at second division
Greuther Fuerth on Tuesday.
Dortmund, unbeaten in 20 Bundesliga games, travel to
struggling Cologne on Sunday (1530).
Cologne are sixth from bottom, only three points ahead of
Freiburg who occupy the relegation playoff spot.
Borussia Moenchengladbach, eight points adrift of Dortmund
in third position and battling to earn a Champions League spot,
host Hoffenheim on Saturday (1430).
Schalke 04, in fourth spot one point behind Gladbach,
entertain Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday's late game (1730).
