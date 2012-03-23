BERLIN, March 23 Brief news ahead of this weekend's Bundesliga soccer matches (times GMT):

* Borussia Dortmund forward Lucas Barrios will be moving to Chinese team Guangzhou Evergrande at the end of the season, Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

Paraguay international Barrios, who has lost his starting spot to Dortmund top scorer Robert Lewandowski this season, had wanted to leave the German champions in the winter transfer period but a move to Fulham fell through.

The newspaper said Argentina-born Barrios, who last year extended his contract with Dortmund to 2015 after scoring 16 goals in their run to the league title, had already agreed on a four-year deal with the Chinese club.

Borussia officials could not be immediately reached for a comment. Argentine Dario Conca, Brazil's player of the year in 2010, also plays for Evergrande.

* Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has yet to fully recover from an ankle injury and is doubtful for their league game against Hanover 96 on Saturday (1430), the club said.

Schweinsteiger, who has been out for months this season with a broken collarbone and a ligament injury, has not played in their last three games since returning from injury earlier this month.

"It is highly unlikely (he will play)," Bayern sports director Christian Nerlinger told reporters. "We have the problem under control but it has not gone as quickly as we had hoped."

Bayern, chasing a treble of domestic titles and the Champions League, are in second place in the Bundesliga five points behind champions Borussia Dortmund.

* Hoffenheim parted ways with manager Ernst Tanner after a disappointing season so far during which the team has dropped to 12th place, five points off the relegation zone.

Hoffenheim, who led the Bundesliga race at the halfway mark in their first top-flight season in 2008, have not rediscovered that form.

They sacked coach Holger Stanislawski in February after less than a season in charge and replaced him with Markus Babbel who will now also take on Tanner's tasks.

Tanner, at Hoffenheim for three years, was blamed for a string of departures including strikers Chinedu Obasi and Vedad Ibisevic while bringing in players who have yet to deliver.

"We decided that this separation was best for both sides as we have different views on how to shape the sporting side of the club," said Hoffenheim boss Dietmar Hopp. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Wildey)