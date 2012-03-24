BERLIN, March 24 Bayern Munich edged past
Hanover 96 2-1 on Saturday to cut Borussia Dortmund's lead to
two points at the top of the Bundesliga.
Toni Kroos and Mario Gomez gave the hosts a two-goal cushion
before Didier Konan's 74th minute bicycle kick sparked late
drama on a rainy day in Munich.
Dortmund, on 59 points, travel to Cologne on Sunday and can
restore their five-point lead with a victory.
Second-placed Bayern, who left Bundesliga top scorer Gomez
on the bench at the start, had a good chance in the 20th minute
but Franck Ribery fired wide from 10 metres.
The Bavarians, who meet Olympique Marseille next week in the
first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, went ahead in
the 36th minute through Kroos.
The Germany international chipped the ball over keeper
Ron-Robert Zieler after a quick combination between Ribery and
Arjen Robben.
Gomez, who came on after an hour, went close when his low
drive from a tight angle rattled the post.
The Germany forward was on target in the 68th minute,
grabbing his 23rd league goal of the season after shaking off
two defenders to curl the ball past Zieler with a fine
left-footed effort.
Substitute Konan spectacularly cut the deficit for Hanover
in the 74th minute to trigger a nervous finale for the home
team.
Mame Biram Diouf then went agonisingly close to an equaliser
when his header flew narrowly over.
The hosts were given another fright when Bayern defender
Jerome Boateng miskicked, forcing his own keeper Manuel Neuer
into a reaction save.
