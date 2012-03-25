* Dortmund five points clear after rout
March 25 Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund
scored five second-half goals in a crushing 6-1 win at Cologne
that maintained their five-point lead at the top on Sunday and
plunged their opponents into the relegation dogfight.
Cologne were crushed 5-0 by Dortmund earlier in the season
but there was little sign that a repeat was on the cards when
Milivoje Novakovic headed the hosts ahead after 13 minutes.
However, Lukasz Piszczek equalised with another header in
the 26th minute, then a spectacular volley from Shinji Kagawa
and Robert Lewandowski put Dortmund in control after the break.
Ilkay Gundogan, Kagawa and Ivan Perisic added three more in
the last 15 minutes as Cologne capitulated in shambolic fashion.
Champions Dortmund, unbeaten in their last 21 league games,
have 62 points from 27 games and Bayern Munich, who beat Hanover
96 2-1 on Saturday, have 57.
Cologne dropped to 14th with 28 points, only one ahead of
Hamburg SV in the relegation playoff spot and two clear of
Hertha Berlin in the drop zone.
A late goal by Cacau gave VfB Stuttgart a 1-0 win over
Nuremburg in Sunday's other game between two mid-table sides.
Cologne's shell-shocked players were as baffled by anyone at
their second-half collapse.
"We had a chance at halftime but once they made it 3-1, they
gave them more room and the played good football," said Sascha
Riether. "We have to apologise for our second-half performance."
The hosts made a bright start and went ahead when Novakovic
beat two defenders to Martin Lanig's cross to score with a
looping header.
Cologne, however, gifted Dortmund an equaliser when Piszczek
was allowed to rise unmarked at the near post to head in Marcel
Schmelzer's free kick from near the corner flag.
Kagawa fired Dortmund ahead with a spectacular volley at the
far post two minutes after the re-start and the Japanese was
also involved in the third goal five minutes later.
Kagawa's clever backheel allowed Jakub Blaszczykowski to
burst into the area and he laid the ball off for his fellow Pole
Lewandowski to convert his 17th goal of the season.
The last quarter of an hour were embarrassing for Stale
Solbakken's side who capitulated meekly.
Following a mistake in the Cologne midfield, Kagawa was
again the provider in the 79th minute as he left Gundogan was
left with the simple job of tapping the ball into the net.
In the next attack, Piszczek crossed from the right and
Kagawa beat team mate Lewandowski to the ball -- the only other
player near him -- to sidefoot home from close range for his
11th goal of the season.
Perisic completed the rout after Dortmund again sliced
through the Cologne defence as if it was not there.
