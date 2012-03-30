BERLIN, March 30 Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund were held to a 4-4 draw after a last-gasp goal by VfB Stuttgart's Christian Gentner in a thrilling match on Friday that put the home side six points clear at the top.

Gentner scored in stoppage time at the end of a stunning game that saw Dortmund lead 2-0 before Stuttgart scored three goals in nine minutes in the second half.

The result lifted Dortmund, unbeaten for 22 games, to 63 points from 28 games, six ahead of Bayern Munich who can close in with a victory at Nuremberg on Saturday.

Stuttgart are in fifth place on 40.

Goals from Japan international Shinji Kagawa and Jakub Blaszczykowski had given the hosts a 2-0 lead as they looked to be cruising to an easy victory.

Stuttgart raced back into the contest after the break to lead 3-2 through Vedad Ibisevic and a Julian Schieber double.

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels levelled in the 82nd with a low drive and substitute Ivan Perisic thought he had snatched the winner for the hosts with a fine volley in the 87th.

However, substitute Gentner rescued a deserved draw for the visitors who are now unbeaten in their last six league games. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)