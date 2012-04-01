BERLIN, April 1 Borussia Moenchengladbach were
dealt a blow in their bid for an automatic Champions League spot
on Sunday when they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Hanover 96 in
the Bundesliga.
Ivorian Didier Ya Konan slotted in from close range in the
57th minute and Senegalese Mame Biram Diouf headed in his fifth
league goal of the season in the 77th before fourth-placed
Gladbach cut the deficit a minute later through Havard
Nordtveid.
The win lifted Hanover, still competing in the Europa League
quarter-finals, back into contention for a Europa League spot
for next season.
They are on 41 points and in fifth place while Gladbach,
with their third defeat in the last five games, are stuck in
fourth on 51 with six games left to play.
Schalke 04, in third place on 53, can pull further away
later on Sunday when they play Hoffenheim. The top three teams
automatically book a spot in the Champions League group stage
for next season.
Borussia Dortmund saw their lead at the top of the table cut
to just three points after they drew 4-4 in a thrilling game
with VfB Stuttgart on Friday and second-placed Bayern Munich
beat Nuremberg 1-0 on Saturday.
