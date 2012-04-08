* Raul scores twice in Schalke win
* Goal-a-game Huntelaar breaks record
(Updates with Hamburg v Leverkusen)
April 8 Golden oldie Raul conjured one of the
goals of the season as he struck twice to give Schalke 04 a 3-0
win over Hanover 96 in the Bundesliga on Sunday to keep them on
course for a place in the Champions League.
Dutchman Klaas-Jan Huntelaar completed the win, breaking a
71-year club record for the number of goals in a season, in a
match between two sides knocked out of the Europa League on
Thursday.
Huntelaar has scored 43 goals in 42 games, 24 in the
Bundesliga, 10 in the Europa League, five in the German Cup and
four in Europa League qualifiers.
Hamburg SV remained stuck in a relegation battle after being
held 1-1 at home by Bayer Leverkusen.
New Leverkusen coach Sami Hyypia was in charge for the first
time and recalled former Germany captain Michael Ballack.
Croat Mladen Petric gave Hamburg the lead with a penalty
just before halftime. Andre Schuerrle levelled for Leverkusen,
heading in after the ball took several ricochets in the penalty
area.
Schalke stayed third, which would be enough to take them to
the group stage of the Champions League next season, and opened
a five-point gap over fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Huub Stevens's Schalke have 57 points from 29 games, six
behind second-placed Bayern Munich and a further three adrift of
leaders Borussia Dortmund. Hanover are eighth on 41 points.
Hamburg occupy 14th spot in the 18-team table with 31
points, only two clear of Cologne who are in the relegation
playoff spot.
Hertha Berlin have 27 points and Kaiserslautern are on 20.
EARLY BOOST
Schalke, eliminated from the Europa League by Athletic
Bilbao, were given an early boost when former Real Madrid and
Spain forward Raul rose at the near post to head in Jefferson
Farfan's free kick in the sixth minute.
Farfan, who also had a hand in the other two goals, smashed
a ball against the post soon after as the Royal Blues dominated
against Hanover who were knocked out of the Europa League by
Atletico Madrid.
The highlight came two minutes after halftime when Peru
forward Farfan laid the ball off for Raul on the edge of the
penalty area.
The 34-year-old took the ball past one defender, then left
goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler floundering with a cheeky dragback
before slotting the ball into the net with his right foot.
It was his 14th Bundesliga goal of the season, his 20th in
all competitions and his 39th since his surprise move to
Gelsenkirchen at the start of last season.
Just after the hour Farfan broke down the right and pulled
the ball back for Huntelaar who had an easy job to complete the
scoring and break the record set by Herrmann Eppenhoff in
1940-41.
Hamburg, who have taken only five points from their last
eight games, went ahead against Leverkusen when the ball struck
Gonzalo Castro's elbow. The referee harshly judged it to be
deliberate and Petric slotted home the penalty.
Leverkusen fought their way back after the break and
levelled in the 55th minute following a corner.
Stefan Kiessling had a powerful header cleared off the line
by Robert Tesche, the ball hit team mate Jeffrey Bruma and
rebounded on to the bar and Schuerrle was on hand to head in
from point-blank range.
Former Liverpool and Finland defender Hyypia, who ended his
playing career at Leverkusen last season, took over as coach
following Robin Dutt's departure last week.
Given the job until the end of the season, he brought back
Ballack who had been out since injuring his calf in February.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)