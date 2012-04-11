BERLIN, April 11 Champions Borussia Dortmund closed in on their second consecutive Bundesliga title on Wednesday, beating rivals Bayern Munich 1-0 with a backheel from Robert Lewandowski to go six points clear at the top of the table with four games left.

Poland international Lewandowski struck in the 77th minute flicking in a Kevin Grosskreutz shot with his heel for his 20th league goal of the season that lifted Dortmund to 69 points and left Bayern in second place on 63.

Bayern, who saw their own nine-game winning streak snap, missed the chance to level five minutes from time when Arjen Robben had his penalty saved by Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Dortmund, who have now gone a club record 24 games without defeat, were the better side throughout and Lewandowski hit the post with a powerful header in the first half before snatching victory with his clever backheel.

Robben somehow managed to fire over the bar from three metres out in stoppage time before Lewandowski again hit the bar second later after chipping the ball over keeper Manuel Neuer.