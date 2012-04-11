By Karolos Grohmann
April 11
Champions Borussia Dortmund
closed in on their second consecutive Bundesliga title on
Wednesday, beating rivals Bayern Munich 1-0 with a backheel from
Robert Lewandowski to go six points clear at the top of the
table with four games left.
Poland international Lewandowski struck in the 77th minute
flicking in a Kevin Grosskreutz shot with his heel for his 20th
league goal of the season that lifted Dortmund to 69 points and
left Bayern in second place on 63.
Bayern, who saw their own nine-game winning streak snap,
missed the chance to level five minutes from time when Arjen
Robben had his penalty saved by Dortmund keeper Roman
Weidenfeller.
Dortmund, who have now gone a club record 24 games without
defeat, were the better side throughout and Lewandowski hit the
post with a powerful header in the first half before snatching
victory with his clever backheel.
Robben somehow managed to fire over the bar from three
metres out in stoppage time before Lewandowski again hit the bar
second later after chipping the ball over keeper Manuel Neuer.
