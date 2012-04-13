BERLIN, April 13 VfB Stuttgart took a huge step towards securing a European spot next season by crushing Werder Bremen 4-1 on Friday to tighten their hold on fifth spot in the Bundesliga with three games to go.

Three goals in 16 minutes, including two from Austria international Martin Harnik, sank eighth-placed Werder.

Stuttgart, who have gone nine games without defeat, are five points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and Hanover 96. Fifth position at the end of the campaign would earn a spot in next season's Europa League.

Leverkusen, in sixth, and seventh-placed Hanover play on Saturday.

Werder took the lead when Markus Rosenberg connected with a Marko Marin cross from the right after 25 minutes.

It did not take long for the hosts to level, Christian Gentner curling an unstoppable 20-metre shot past keeper Tim Wiese in the 37th.

Stuttgart top scorer Harnik headed in from close range on the stroke of halftime before adding his 17th league goal of the season from a Tamas Hajnal cross eight minutes after the restart.

Substitute Cacau sealed the win a minute from time, heading in after being left unmarked in the box.

Leaders Borussia Dortmund, six points clear at the top, travel to bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday while second-placed Bayern Munich need to beat Mainz to keep their slim title hopes alive. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)