BERLIN, April 15 Cologne carried on under new
coach Frank Schaefer where they had left off under his sacked
predecessor Stale Solbakken by capitulating meekly to a 3-0
defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.
Solbakken was fired on Thursday, two days after a 4-0
hammering at Mainz 05, but it made little difference as Juan
Arango, Tony Jantschke and Marco Reus scored to push Cologne
closer towards the second division.
Cologne are in 16th place, the relegation playoff spot, and
sit four points adrift of Augsburg in 15th with three matches
left. The Billy Goats have lost five of their last six games,
conceding 20 goals along the way.
"It was not all bad," said Cologne goalkeeper Michael
Rensing, who avoided an even heavier defeat with half a dozen
excellent saves. "But when they scored the second goal, we were
out of the running."
Fourth-placed Gladbach, who flirted with relegation
themselves last year, boosted their chances of claiming an
automatic place in the Champions League next season by moving
within one point of third-placed Schalke 04.
Fourth place would earn them a place in the Champions League
qualifying rounds.
"Anything is possible, we deserved the win," said Gladbach's
Swiss coach Lucien Favre who has led Gladbach's astoninshing
change of fortunes this season. "It was not easy. I don't know
what would have happened in Cologne had scored first."
Schaefer, who stepped down as Cologne coach a year ago,
barely had time to get comfortable before Venezuela forward
Arango curled a free-kick over the wall and into the top corner
after 19 minutes.
Cologne have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga
and more calamitous defending left Mike Hanke with a clear
chance in the 32nd minute but he shot straight at Michael
Rensing.
There was no letoff in the 53rd minute when Reus floated a
free kick into the area and Jantschke beat his marker to the
ball to head in his first Bundesliga goal since December 2008.
Two minutes later, Reus collected the ball on the edge of
the penalty area, slipped the ball through the legs of one
defender, repeated the trick with another and placed his shot
wide of Rensing for the third - the 66th goal Cologne have
conceded in the league this season.
Freiburg and Hoffenheim played at a midtable goalless draw
in Sunday's other game.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows and John
Mehaffey)