BERLIN, April 21 Bayern Munich kept their faint Bundesliga title hopes alive when Franck Ribery scored a last-minute goal to give them a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Any result other than a Bayern win would have handed Borussia Dortmund the title for the second season running and that looked on the cards as Naldo fired Bremen ahead in the 51st minute.

However, Naldo became the villain when he turned Ribery's low cross into his own goal under no real pressure in the 75th minute.

Then the Frenchman wriggled past his marker and placed a low shot into the far corner to give Bayern three points.

Second-placed Bayern, the only team who can catch Dortmund, are five points behind the leaders with two matches to play.

Dortmund could still wrap up the title later on Saturday if they beat Borussia Moenchehgladbach in the evening match (1630 GMT).

Bottom club Kaiserslautern were relegated despite winning 2-1 at Hertha Berlin who are one place above them. Lautern are seven points behind 16th-placed Cologne, who drew 1-1 with VfB Stuttgart, with two games to play.

