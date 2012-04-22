BERLIN, April 22 Schalke 04 drew 1-1 at Augsburg on Sunday to stay in control of the third Bundesliga spot that leads to automatic Champions League qualification.

Sebastian Langkamp gave the hosts a sixth-minute lead with a powerful header from a corner but Schalke forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar broke his unusual two-game goal drought with his 25th league goal to join Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez at the top of the scorers' list.

The result allowed Schalke, with their first win after two losses, to move up to 58 points, two ahead of fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach while Augsburg moved four points clear of the relegation playoff spot with two games left to play.

On Saturday, champions Borussia Dortmund retained the Bundesliga title with two games to spare after beating Gladbach 2-0 to open up an eight-point lead over second-placed Bayern Munich. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)