BERLIN, April 22 Schalke 04 drew 1-1 at Augsburg
on Sunday to stay in control of the third Bundesliga spot that
leads to automatic Champions League qualification.
Sebastian Langkamp gave the hosts a sixth-minute lead with a
powerful header from a corner but Schalke forward Klaas-Jan
Huntelaar broke his unusual two-game goal drought with his 25th
league goal to join Bayern Munich's Mario Gomez at the top of
the scorers' list.
The result allowed Schalke, with their first win after two
losses, to move up to 58 points, two ahead of fourth-placed
Borussia Moenchengladbach while Augsburg moved four points clear
of the relegation playoff spot with two games left to play.
On Saturday, champions Borussia Dortmund retained the
Bundesliga title with two games to spare after beating Gladbach
2-0 to open up an eight-point lead over second-placed Bayern
Munich.
