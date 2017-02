BERLIN Aug 25 Bayern Munich handed Greuther Fuerth an unhappy Bundesliga debut by beating the promoted side 3-0 in their opening match of the season on Saturday.

Thomas Mueller opened the scoring for the visitors two minutes before halftime before further goals by Mario Mandzukic and Arjen Robben gave the Bavarians, who left Bastian Schweinsteiger out of the team, a comfortable win.

Two-second half goals from Dani Schahin gave promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf a 2-0 win at Augsburg as they returned to the top flight after a 15-year absence.

A 79th-minute free kick by Juan Arango secured Borussia Moenchengladbach a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim while Hamburg SV slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Nuremberg. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)