BERLIN, Sept 30 Promoted Eintracht Frankfurt came from a goal down to beat Freiburg 2-1 on Sunday courtesy of two Alexander Meier goals to tighten their hold on second place and extend their undefeated run to six matches.

Freiburg's Max Kruse volleyed home on 50 minutes after Frankfurt defenders failed to clear the ball in their box though it was not an unusual situation for the hosts, who have repeatedly come back this season including against champions Borussia Dortmund.

Meier levelled in the 68th, turning with his back to the goal to thunder in a well-struck drive and the attacking midfielder added his fourth goal of the season five minutes later, heading in a corner.

Frankfurt, who have now won five and drawn one game in a stunning return to the top flight after a year in the second division, have 16 points and are two behind leaders Bayern Munich, who beat Werder Bremen 2-0 on Saturday.

"Obviously we had a good start but we know where we are coming from," Meier told reporters, refusing to get carried away.

"We win together and we lose together. We know what we need to do to avoid relegation. There is still a long road ahead of us."

Freiburg, who dropped to 13th on five points, were left with 10 men when substitute Karim Guede was sent off for a wild challenge reminiscent of a martial arts move in stoppage time.

Third-placed Dortmund are on 11 after crushing Borussia Moenchengladbach 5-0 for their first win in three games on Saturday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Tom Pilcher)