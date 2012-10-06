(fixes date in dateline)

BERLIN Oct 6 Bayern Munich made it seven wins out of seven in the Bundesliga on Saturday as two goals from Franck Ribery led them to a one-sided 2-0 win over a toothless Hoffenheim.

Having slumped to a shock defeat at BATE Borisov in the Champions League on Tuesday, Bayern barely broke sweat in a tepid encounter at the Allianz Arena.

Dutchman Ibrahim Affelay scored his first goal for Schalke 04 in their 3-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg, who are managed by Schalke's former coach Felix Magath, and Hamburg SV continued their climb up the table by winning 1-0 at Greuther Fuerth.

Bayern are top with 21 points, five ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, who visit Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday, while Schalke are third with 14. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)