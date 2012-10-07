BERLIN Oct 7 Borussia Moenchengladbach ended promoted Eintracht Frankfurt's surprise unbeaten run in the Bundesliga this season with a 2-0 victory on Sunday to record their first win since August.

Venezuelan Juan Arango's long-range thunderbolt and Dutchman Luuk de Jong's 25th minute strike were enough to end Gladbach's five-game winless streak stretching back to the season's first matchday.

Gladbach, who had conceded seven goals in their last two games, moved up to tenth place on nine points. Second-placed Eintracht have 16.

Leaders Bayern Munich are on a maximum 21 points after easing past Hoffenheim 2-0 on Saturday with two goals from Franck Ribery for their seventh straight league win.

Champions Borussia Dortmund, on 11, travel to Hanover 96 later on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)