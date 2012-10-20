BERLIN Oct 20 Leaders Bayern Munich set a new Bundesliga record for the best start to the season with their eighth successive win on Saturday, crushing promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf 5-0 to move up to 24 points.

A Mario Mandzukic goal, a Luiz Gustavo's close-range effort in the first half and two second half goals from Thomas Mueller and Rafinha completed a fruitful afternoon in Duesseldorf as champions Borussia Dortmund slumped to a bitter 2-1 home defeat to Ruhr Valley rivals Schalke 04.

Promoted Eintracht Frankfurt kept up their spectacular chase with a 3-1 victory over Hanover 96 to stay five points behind Bayern in second place.

Schalke are third on 17 points with fellow Champions League competitors Dortmund in fourth on 12.

Bayer Leverkusen rescued a 2-2 draw against Mainz 05 courtesy of an 87th minute Gonzalo Castro goal while VfL Wolfsburg dropped to last place, beaten 2-0 by visitors Freiburg to increase pressure on coach Felix Magath. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)