DORTMUND, Germany Oct 25 The job of Felix Magath, coach of rock bottom VfL Wolfsburg, could be on the line when the 2009 Bundesliga champions travel to promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

The former Germany international's 2011 return to the club he led to their only trophy two years earlier was expected to lead to more success but 18 months later another slip-up could prove costly for the strict disciplinarian.

Instead of silverware Magath's expensively-assembled team are fighting for survival with just five points gained in eight games and only two goals scored against 15 conceded.

Wolfsburg's 2-0 home defeat by Freiburg last weekend unleashed a wave of discontent among their fans as they jeered and whistled the coach and the players.

Defeat at in-form Fortuna on Saturday will certainly pile more pressure on Magath who has so far rejected any suggestions he may be on his way out.

"After such a performance (against Freiburg) we have to accept criticism," he said. "We can fully understand the fans' disappointment and it is right because no one can be satisfied with such performances.

"The only thing that counts is the next game and the next points so we can get out from down where we are."

Wolfsburg went on a spending spree in the close season but it has still to yield dividends and Magath has begun to introduce extra training sessions.

BOARD MEETING

The coach even went to the extent of rationing the water intake of his players during training as a punishment.

Magath still enjoys the backing of the board but a meeting set for later this week to analyse their disappointing start to the season could represent his last warning.

Wolfsburg chairman Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz said earlier this week the coach was still very much at the heart of the squad.

"We will discuss all this with our coach. He is the one who is closest to the team," said Sanz.

Austria defender Emanuel Pogatetz believes the players are good enough to turn things around.

"We deserved those whistles ... our pride has been dented," said Pogatetz. "We have not bagged enough points and that creates insecurity but I have seen that the guys are eager.

"We will now step on the gas and not feel any self pity."

In complete contrast to Magath and Wolfsburg, coach Jupp Heynckes has inspired leaders Bayern Munich to a record run of eight straight wins in a scintillating start to the season.

Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday while champions Borussia Dortmund, 12 points off the top in fourth spot, travel to Freiburg on Saturday.

Second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, five points behind Bayern, visit VfB Stuttgart on Sunday and Schalke 04, in third spot, entertain lowly Nuremberg on Saturday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)