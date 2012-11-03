BERLIN Nov 3 Sven Schipplock scored in injury time as second-placed Schalke 04 slipped up in the Bundesliga title race with a 3-2 defeat at Hoffenheim on Saturday while champions Borussia Dortmund drew 0-0 against VfB Stuttgart.

Dortmund are fourth on 16 points with Schalke second on 20, level with Eintracht Frankfurt who drew 1-1 with promoted Greuther Fuerth on Friday.

Leaders Bayern Munich will go seven points clear if they beat Hamburg SV later on Saturday.

Hoffenheim twice took the lead against Schalke with goals from Kevin Volland and Roberto Firmino, while Roman Neustaedter and Atsuto Uchida were on target for the visitors.

The hosts had keeper Tim Wiese to thank for keeping them in the game before Schipplock grabbed the stoppage time winner.

Dortmund were livelier from the start against Stuttgart and should have taken the lead midway through the first half when Mats Hummels' header was palmed onto the bar by Sven Ulreich and his rebound header was cleared off the line by Artur Boka.

Ulreich was also on hand to deny Julian Schieber from nine metres out and Robert Lewandowski rattled the crossbar in the 87th minute as the hosts pushed for the winner but failed yet again to win back-to-back league games this season.

Hanover 96 bounced back from two straight losses to beat Augsburg 2-0 to move up to sixth on 14 (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)