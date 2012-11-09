BERLIN Nov 9 Mainz 05 chalked up their fourth successive home victory on Friday, beating lowly Nuremberg 2-1 to climb to fifth in the Bundesliga.

Mainz, beaten in only one of their last six games, have 17 points from 11 matches and are one point ahead of champions Borussia Dortmund.

Nicolai Mueller fired them into a 12th-minute lead and Austrian Andreas Ivanschitz doubled the lead nine minutes later after completing a quickfire one-touch passing move.

The hosts were in complete control at that point but they eased off and Nuremberg pulled a goal back when Per Nilsson headed in at the far post five minutes before the break.

Jan Kirchhoff came close to restoring Mainz's two-goal cushion on the hour when his header hit the crossbar and then bounced away off keeper Patrick Rakovsky.

Nuremberg's sixth defeat in eight matches left them fifth from bottom.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 27 points, host third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt (20) on Saturday when second-placed Schalke (20) also entertain Werder Bremen. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)