BERLIN Nov 10 Bayern Munich continued their spectacular title charge by beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Saturday, a 10th win in 11 Bundesliga games keeping them seven points clear at the top.

A goal from Franck Ribery and a penalty by Austria international David Alaba put the Bavarians on 30 points. Schalke 04 are second after defeating Werder Bremen 2-1 while Eintracht, without a win in three games, occupy third spot on 20.

Champions Borussia Dortmund eased past bottom club Augsburg 3-1, Robert Lewandowski netting twice to lift them to fourth on 19 points.

Eintracht weathered an early storm as the hosts went forward in numbers, buoyed by their 6-1 midweek demolition of Lille in the Champions League.

Frenchman Ribery, in dazzling form, missed their best chance early on when keeper Kevin Trapp got a foot to his low shot from seven metres.

Trapp twice more denied the winger before Eintracht started to cause the Bayern defence a few problems.

The visitors, however, could do nothing a minute before the break when Javi Martinez found Ribery who scored with an easy tap-in.

Alaba then converted a 77th-minute penalty in a less frantic second half. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)