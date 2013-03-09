BERLIN, March 9 Schalke 04 survived a second-half fightback to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Ruhr derby on Saturday and Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich twice came from behind to beat Fortuna Duesseldorf 3-2.

Bayern made it 10 wins out of 10 in all competitions as they powered 20 points clear of second-placed Dortmund at the top of the league.

Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen lost 1-0 at Mainz 05 and Greuther Fuerth remained without a home win as they crashed 3-0 against Hoffenheim.

Freiburg lost 5-2 at home to VfL Wolfsburg in the afternoon's other game.

Jerome Boateng scored an 86th-minute winner for Bayern after Mathis Bolly and Andreas Lambertz had twice put promoted Fortuna ahead, with Thomas Mueller and Franck Ribery replying each time.

Julian Draxler and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar put Schalke 2-0 ahead after 35 minutes. Champions Dortmund pulled one back through Robert Lewandowski just before the hour and dominated the second half. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)