BERLIN, March 10 Eintracht Frankfurt's goal drought extended to five games after they drew 0-0 at Hanover 96 on Sunday to drop to fifth place in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht, sensational until the mid-season break, have collected three points in their last five games to slip behind fourth-placed Schalke 04 on goal difference and out of a Champions League spot for the first time in 10 games.

It was an equally bad result for Hanover, chasing a third straight Europa League qualification, with the draw leaving them in 10th place, three points off a European spot.

The return of top striker Mame Diouf, coveted by champions Borussia Dortmund, did little to improve their offensive punch with the forward seeing his best effort, a 16-metre drive, saved by keeper Kevin Trapp.

VfB Stuttgart host Hamburg SV later in the only other game on Sunday.

Bayern Munich's superb season showed no signs of abating on Saturday as they came twice from a goal down to beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-2 at home and set a Bundesliga record for the best start after a mid-season break with eight straight league victories.

Goals from Franck Ribery in the 73rd and Jerome Boateng four minutes from time turned the game in favour of the Bavarians, who are 20 points clear at the top of the table.

With nine matches to play, they need only three more wins to take the title.

Champions Borussia Dortmund suffered a renewed setback in the league, slumping to a 2-1 defeat in their Ruhr Valley derby at Schalke 04 to stay on 46 points but still in second place after Bayer Leverkusen remained a point behind following a 1-0 defeat at Mainz 05. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)