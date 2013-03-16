BERLIN, March 16 Borussia Dortmund crushed Freiburg 5-1 on Saturday, thanks to two goals apiece from top scorer Robert Lewandowski and Nuri Sahin, to consolidate second place in the Bundesliga.

The champions netted three times in four minutes at the end of the first half while Lewandowski set a club record by scoring in his eighth straight league game.

Jonathan Schmid had given eighth-placed Freiburg a 28th-minute lead but Lewandowski levelled 13 minutes later.

Turkey midfielder Sahin made it 2-1 before Poland striker Lewandowski added a third goal with a brilliant solo effort in stoppage time, his 19th of the season in the league.

Sahin, who returned to Dortmund in the January transfer window after unhappy spells at Real Madrid and Liverpool, grabbed his second goal in the 72nd minute.

Lewandowski then did well to set up the talented Leonardo Bittencourt for his first Bundesliga goal six minutes later.

Dortmund, who face Malaga in next month's Champions League quarter-finals, have 49 points from 26 games. Bayer Leverkusen, third on 45 points, take on runaway leaders Bayern Munich later on Saturday.

Bayern, who are also in the last eight of the Champions League, have 66 points and are all but certain to secure their first league title since 2010.

Schalke 04, knocked out of the Champions League by Galatasaray in midweek, lost 3-0 at Nuremberg on Saturday to drop down to fifth on 39 points.

The visitors hit the woodwork through Julian Draxler and Benedikt Hoewedes but could not make a breakthrough as Nuremberg moved up to 11th with 34 points.

The defeat leaves the future of Schalke coach Jens Keller in doubt.

Hamburg SV, missing injured playmaker Rafael van der Vaart, lost ground in their battle for a Europa League spot, slumping to a 1-0 home defeat by third from bottom Augsburg after a goal by Jan-Ingwer Callsen Braker.

Hamburg, seventh on 38 points, had Maximilian Beister sent off for a rough challenge in the 80th minute. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)