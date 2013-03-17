BERLIN, March 17 Eintracht Frankfurt scored their first goal in more than eight hours play on Sunday but it was still not enough as they lost 2-1 at home to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

Fourth-placed Frankfurt had not scored in their previous five outings but ended their drought in style when Pirmin Schwegler's majestic pass set up Stefan Aigner for their first goal in eight hours 41 minutes play

But Schwegler turned villain early in the second half when he gave away a penalty with a foul on Arthur Boka and Vedad Ibisevic converted the spot kick.

Stuttgart grew in confidence and won the game when Georg Niedermeier, who had earlier denied Alexander Meier at the other end with a last-ditch intervention, leapt to head in Alexandru Maxim's corner.

Frankfurt, chasing a place in the Champions League, have taken only nine points in as many games since the winter break

Stuttgart's win was only their second since the season resumed in January and left them 12th with 32 points, eight clear of Augsburg who are in the relegation playoff spot. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)