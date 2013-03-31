BERLIN, March 31 A stunning Timmy Simons volley helped Nuremberg fight back for a 2-2 draw at VfL Wolfsburg as the sides turned their midtable clash into a feast of attacking football on Sunday.

Wolfsburg playmaker Diego, who had a pen thrown at him by visiting fans as he took a corner in the first half, got the match off to a flying start when he curled in a free kick from the edge of the area after two minutes.

They extended the lead with a brilliant Ivica Olic effort, the Croat curling a left-foot shot into the top corner from outside the area in the 27th minute to score for the fourth game in a row.

Patrick Helmes hit the post for Wolfsburg at the end of the first half and Nuremberg took advantage of the let off as they turned the game around after the break.

Belgian midfielder Simons upstaged Olic's effort in the 61st minute when he met a poor clearance out of defence on the run and, without breaking stride, scored with a dipping, outswinging volley from 25 metres.

Per Nilsson got in front of his marker to turn in a free kick five minutes later and extend Nuremberg's unbeaten league run to eight games.

Nuremberg are 11th with 35 points and Wolfsburg one place below them with 32, eight points clear of Augsburg in the relegation playoff spot. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)