BERLIN, April 5 A look at the top of the
Bundesliga where Bayern Munich are 20 points ahead of second
placed Borussia Dortmund with seven matches to play and could
win the title on Saturday:
Top Four Standings Played Points
1. Bayern Munich 27 72
2. Borussia Dortmund 27 52
3. Bayer Leverkusen 27 48
4. Schalke 04 27 42
Last season's top four finish:
1. Borussia Dortmund 81; 2. Bayern Munich 73; 3. Schalke 04
64; 4. Borussia Moenchengladbach 60
Remaining key fixtures:
On Saturday (April 6) Bayern Munich travel to Eintracht
Frankfurt and will secure their 22nd Bundesliga title and 23rd
German league title overall with a victory.
A draw or defeat, depending on what Dortmund do in their
game, could also be enough to win the title earlier than any
other team in the Bundesliga's 50-season history.
Analysis:
Bayern Munich, boosted by multi-million euro transfers in
the close season that included 40-million euro signing Javi
Martinez, striker Mario Mandzukic and defender Dante, shot out
of the blocks, recording the Bundesliga's best ever start to a
season with eight straight wins.
Bayern finished as runners-up in three competitions last
season: the league, the German Cup and the Champions League and
following that shattering loss to Chelsea on penalties in Munich
in the Champions League final, Bayern were determined to reclaim
their domestic dominance and make a run for the top European
prize again.
With champions Dortmund lacking the consistency they showed
last season and placing more importance on their Champions
League campaign, Bayern were already nine points clear in
December.
Mandzukic was a more than worthy replacement for injured
Mario Gomez in attack during much of the season, maintaining his
starting spot when the Germany forward returned to action.
Brazil defender Dante pulled down the shutters at the back
with just seven goals conceded in the first 17 games and exuded
an air of confidence that had been lacking in the Bayern defence
for several years.
Franck Ribery is also enjoying his most successful Bayern
season to date with seven goals and nine assists.
With ten straight victories since the league restart
following the winter break, Bayern increased their lead to a
staggering 20 points as they broke a string of Bundesliga
records, leaving all other title contenders behind.
Their first victory in six games against Dortmund - in the
German Cup in February to avenge their defeat to Dortmund in
last season's final - further underlined their dominant status
in Germany.
With Bastian Schweinsteiger rediscovering his world class
form as the Bavarians' orchestrator and forming an efficient
partnership with Martinez, Bayern did not even lose focus when
the club announced the signing of coach Pep Guardiola for next
season.
Coach Jupp Heynckes, who will be leaving at the end of the
season, managed to successfully rotate among the big name
players at his disposal while also keeping them motivated.
Even Dutch winger Arjen Robben's mid-season blues and
complaints over his reduced playing time gradually fizzled out
as the team remain on track for an unprecedented treble for a
German club.
(Writing by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mike Collett)