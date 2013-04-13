April 13 Borussia Dortmund scored five first-half goals on the way to a 6-1 win at bottom club Greuther Fuerth on Saturday while champions Bayern Munich beat Nuremberg 4-0 in the Bundesliga.

Ilkay Gundogen and Mario Goetze each scored twice for second-placed Dortmund, while Jerome Boateng, Mario Gomez, Rafinha and Xherdan Shaqiri shared the goals for Bayern, who clinched the title last weekend.

South Korea's Heung-Min Son scored twice to give Hamburg SV a 2-1 win at Mainz 05 in a match between two teams chasing places in European football next season.

A late Naldo equaliser earned VfL Wolfsburg a 2-2 draw at home to relegation-threatened Hoffenheim, while Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen also drew 2-2.

