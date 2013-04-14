BERLIN, April 14 VfB Stuttgart outplayed Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 on Sunday to lift themselves further from the relegation zone with their first home win of the year and dent their opponents' hopes of playing in Europe next season.

A 28th minute own goal, with Alvaro Dominguez heading in a Stuttgart corner, and a superb Christian Gentner tight-angle chip six minutes later gave the hosts their second win only in seven games that moved them into 12th spot on 36 points.

Stuttgart, who had a bad start to the year losing their first four games, continued to dominate in the second half missing a string of clear scoring chances, including Shinji Okazaki's well-timed lob over keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen that sailed narrowly over the bar.

The defeat left Gladbach outside the top six spots that lead to automatic European qualification next season, in seventh place on 41. Augsburg take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the only other game on Sunday.

Germany's Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmond went on a scoring spree in the Bundesliga on Saturday, blasting five first-half goals in a 6-1 win at Greuther Fuerth while champions Bayern Munich defeated Nuremberg 4-0.

Bayern, who have already secured the title, lead with 78 points, with Dortmund in second on 58. Bayern Leverkusen are eight points behind in third place after their 2-2 draw against fourth-placed Schalke 04. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)