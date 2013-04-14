(Adds late games)

BERLIN, April 14 Two goals from South Korean Ji Dong-won threw relegation-threatened Augsburg a lifeline with a 2-0 victory on Sunday over Eintracht Frankfurt who lost ground in their fight for a Champions League spot.

The 21-year-old man of the match scored midway through the first half to break a personal goal drought of 981 minutes when his shot was deflected into the net as Augsburg, in the relegation playoff spot, looked the livelier side.

They failed to double their advantage before the break when Jan-Ingwer Callsen-Bracker hit his penalty over the bar, while a second goal-bound effort from Ji was ruled out because of a foul.

Soon after the break Sascha Moelders fired a shot straight at Frankfurt keeper Oka Nikolov, following a slip by Carlos Zambrano, but Ji gave his side breathing space on 55 minutes after being put though by Jan Moravek.

Ji's third goal of the season helped lift Augsburg to 27 points and within three of 15th-placed Fortuna Dusseldorf and safety.

The win also raised them three points clear of 17th-placed Hoffenheim.

Frankfurt remain in sixth place on 42, three behind fifth-placed Freiburg with five games left in the season.

VfB Stuttgart outplayed Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 to lift themselves further away from the danger zone and dent their opponents' hopes of playing in Europe next season.

A 28th minute own goal, with Alvaro Dominguez heading in a Stuttgart corner, and a superb Christian Gentner tight-angle chip six minutes later gave the hosts their second win only in seven games that moved them into 12th spot on 36 points.

The defeat left Gladbach outside the top six spots that lead to automatic European qualification next season, in seventh place on 41.

Germany's Champions League semi-finalists Borussia Dortmund went on a scoring spree in the Bundesliga on Saturday, blasting five first-half goals in a 6-1 win at Greuther Fuerth while champions Bayern Munich defeated Nuremberg 4-0.

Bayern, who have already secured the title, lead with 78 points, with Dortmund in second on 58. Bayer Leverkusen are eight points behind Dortmund in third place after their 2-2 draw against fourth-placed Schalke 04. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)