BERLIN, April 20 New champions Bayern Munich demolished Hanover 96 6-1 on Saturday to continue their record-breaking season in a perfect dress rehearsal for their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona next week.

Two goals from Claudio Pizarro and two from Mario Gomez helped Bayern seal a season-record 26th Bundesliga win in a one-sided encounter that moved them on to a record-equalling 81 points with four games still remaining.

Borussia Dortmund, who have their own Champions League last-four clash against nine-times European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday, secured their spot in the competition next season with a 2-0 win over Mainz 05.

Bayern, who are chasing a treble having also advanced to the German Cup final in midweek, looked to have lost none of their edge despite clinching the league title two weeks ago.

The visitors grabbed a lucky lead when David Alaba raced into the box and his cutback for Gomez was turned in by Hanover defender Lars Stindl, who was trying to clear.

There was nothing lucky about their second goal, however, as the evergreen Pizarro played a superb pass for Franck Ribery, who notched his eighth goal of the season in the 23rd minute.

The 34-year-old Peruvian, third-choice striker this season behind Mario Mandzukic and Gomez, then put another immaculate pass through for Gomez who had no trouble scoring from close range.

The Germany forward, who could be leaving Munich at the end of the season, added his second goal in the 63rd, tapping in an Alaba cross.

Alaba then played in Pizarro for his own first goal of the day with 19 minutes remaining. He added another in the 85th after Hanover had scored a consolation goal.

Dortmund scored at the start and at the end of their match against Mainz through Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski to stay second on 61 points, 20 behind Bayern, but eight ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who are third on 53 after crushing ten-man Hoffenheim 5-0.

Dortmund are now assured of an automatic Champions League spot after their fourth-placed Ruhr valley rivals Schalke 04 lost 1-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schalke are on 46 points and cannot catch Dortmund with four games remaining.

Two goals from new Hamburg SV captain Rafael van der Vaart gave the northerners a 2-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The win puts them in eighth place on 44 points and in contention for a European spot next season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)