April 27 Bayern Munich, already crowned Bundesliga champions, set a new points record for a season in the Bundesliga with a 1-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri's first-half goal left them with 84 points, three more than the previous record set by Borussia Dortmund last season, with three games of the 34-match campaign still to play.

Werder Bremen were sucked closer to the danger zone when they lost to a controversial penalty, converted by Stefan Kiessling, at third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Augsburg, who are in the relegation playoff place, beat VfB Stuttgart 3-0 and are only two points behind Werder. Hoffenheim, one place off the bottom, beat Nuremberg 2-1. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)